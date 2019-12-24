Ampco-Pittsburgh is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (AP, RYI, X, ZEUS, TMST)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.08. Following is Ryerson Holding with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13. Us Steel Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.14.

Olympic Steel follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.15, and Timkensteel rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.23.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ryerson Holding on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Ryerson Holding have risen 26.4%. We continue to monitor Ryerson Holding for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.