Ampco-Pittsburgh is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (AP, RYI, ZEUS, X, AKS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.08. Ryerson Holding is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.09. Olympic Steel ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10.

Us Steel Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.11, and AK Steel Holding Corp. rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13.

