Ampco-Pittsburgh is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (AP, X, TMST, ZEUS, SXC)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.23. Following is Us Steel Corp with a a price to book ratio of 0.43. Timkensteel ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.61.
Olympic Steel follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.69, and Suncoke Energy I rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.93.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ampco-Pittsburgh and will alert subscribers who have AP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest price to book ratio ampco-pittsburgh us steel corp timkensteel olympic steel suncoke energy i