Amkor Tech Inc is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (AMKR, RTEC, ENTG, KLAC, NANO)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest sales growth.

Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 752.2%. Following is Rudolph Technol with a sales growth of 958.8%. Entegris Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,423.2%.

Kla-Tencor Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,660.3%, and Nanometrics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,695.5%.

