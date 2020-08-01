Amkor Tech Inc is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (AMKR, UCTT, BRKS, VECO, LRCX)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2. Ultra Clean Hold is next with a a current ratio of 2.0. Brooks Automatio ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.4.

Veeco Instrument follows with a a current ratio of 2.7, and Lam Research rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 3.1.

