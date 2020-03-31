Amkor Tech Inc is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AMKR , LRCX , ENTG , AMAT , KLAC )

We looked at the Semiconductor Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR ) ranks first with a gain of 5.82%; Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) ranks second with a gain of 5.71%; and Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG ) ranks third with a gain of 5.00%.

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) follows with a gain of 4.99% and Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.75%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kla-Tencor Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kla-Tencor Corp in search of a potential trend change.