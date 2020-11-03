Amkor Tech Inc is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AMKR , AMAT , LRCX , MKSI , ENTG )

We looked at the Semiconductor Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR ) ranks first with a gain of 9.64%; Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) ranks second with a gain of 6.89%; and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) ranks third with a gain of 6.11%.

Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI ) follows with a gain of 5.43% and Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.23%.

