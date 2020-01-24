Amira Nature Foods Ltd has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (ANFI, BGS, KHC, PPC, SJM)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 0.02. Following is B&G Foods Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.40. Kraft Heinz Co/T ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.72.

Pilgrim'S Pride follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.70, and Jm Smucker Co rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.87.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd on July 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.03. Since that call, shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd have fallen 33.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.