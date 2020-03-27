Amira Nature Foods Ltd has the Highest Beta in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (ANFI, SENEA, SEB, LNDC, GIS)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Seneca Foods-A is next with a a beta of 1.0. Seaboard Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Landec Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and General Mills In rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

