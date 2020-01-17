Amira Nature Foods Ltd is Among the Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (ANFI, KHC, LWAY, SENEA, FARM)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.01. Following is Kraft Heinz Co/T with a a price to book ratio of 0.58. Lifeway Foods ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.74.

Seneca Foods-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.82, and Farmer Bros Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.05.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd on July 25th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.03. Since that call, shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd have fallen 33.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.