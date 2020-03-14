Amira Nature Foods Ltd is Among the Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (ANFI, THS, FARM, FRPT, LWAY)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd ranks lowest with a ROE of -5,571.5%. Treehouse Foods is next with a ROE of -1,461.7%. Farmer Bros Co ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,102.6%.

Freshpet Inc follows with a ROE of -443.5%, and Lifeway Foods rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -72.9%.

