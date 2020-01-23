Amgen Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.47%

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $234.57 to a high of $237.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $237.26 on volume of 722,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amgen Inc on October 14th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $203.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Amgen Inc have risen 16.6%. We continue to monitor AMGN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Amgen Inc has traded in a range of $166.30 to $244.99 and is now at $233.54, 40% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.