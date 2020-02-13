Amgen Inc (AMGN) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $224.89

Shares of Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $224.64 today and have reached the first resistance level of $224.89. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $226.76 and $228.88.

Based on a current price of $222.98, Amgen Inc is currently 11.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $196.70. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $234.74, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $203.30.

Amgen Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $244.99 and a 52-week low of $166.30 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $222.98 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

