Amgen Inc (AMGN) Approaches New Upside Target of $214.39

Shares of Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $210.59 today and have reached the first resistance level of $212.99. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $214.39 and $218.19 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Amgen Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $166.30 and a high of $244.99 and are now at $213.29, 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 1.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) is currently priced 7.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $196.70. Amgen Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $211.18 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $209.10.

