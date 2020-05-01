Ametek Inc is Among the Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Beta (AME, ETN, LYTS, EMR, GNRC)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Ametek Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is Eaton Corp Plc with a a beta of 1.1. Lsi Industries ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Emerson Elec Co follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Generac Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

