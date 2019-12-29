Amerisourceberge has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ABC, CAH, OMI, ACET, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Amerisourceberge ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 166.7. Following is Cardinal Health with a a debt to equity ratio of 152.7. Owens & Minor ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 88.7.

Aceto Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 86.8, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 77.0.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Amerisourceberge. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Amerisourceberge in search of a potential trend change.