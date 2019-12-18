Amerisafe Inc is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (AMSF, SIGI, CINF, SAFT, FNF)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Amerisafe Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.6%. Following is Select Ins Grp with a projected earnings growth of 9.4%. Cincinnati Fin ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.5%.

Safety Insurance follows with a projected earnings growth of 20.0%, and Fnf Group rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 22.1%.

