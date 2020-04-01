America'S Car-Ma is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (CRMT, ORLY, AN, LAD, AAP)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

America'S Car-Ma ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 45.5%. O'Reilly Automot is next with a projected earnings growth of 28.8%. Autonation Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 26.5%.

Lithia Motors-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 25.6%, and Advance Auto Par rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 25.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lithia Motors-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lithia Motors-A in search of a potential trend change.