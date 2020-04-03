American Water W Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.25%

American Water W (NYSE:AWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.07 to a high of $136.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $134.75 on volume of 420,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

American Water W share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.37 and a 52-week low of $100.61 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $135.37 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

