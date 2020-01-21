American Water W Rises 1.44% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

American Water W (NYSE:AWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.49 to a high of $131.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $130.59 on volume of 346,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Water W on November 27th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $121.24. Since that recommendation, shares of American Water W have risen 7.6%. We continue to monitor AWK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, American Water W has traded in a range of $92.06 to $131.01 and is now at $132.10, 43% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.