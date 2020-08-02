American Water W has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry (AWK, MSEX, WTR, CWT, ARTNA)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

American Water W ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.4. Middlesex Water is next with a a current ratio of 0.5. Aqua America Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5.

Calif Water Srvc follows with a a current ratio of 0.5, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.7.

