American Water W has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry (AWK, CWT, WTR, SJW, CTWS)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
American Water W ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 146.8. Following is Calif Water Srvc with a a debt to equity ratio of 116.3. Aqua America Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 109.7.
Sjw Group follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 98.5, and Conn Water Svc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 95.0.
