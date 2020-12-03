American Water W has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry (AWK, WTR, SJW, CTWS, CWT)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

American Water W ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.57. Following is Aqua America Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.90. Sjw Group ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.28.

Conn Water Svc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.02, and Calif Water Srvc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.44.

