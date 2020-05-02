American Water W is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (AWK, SJW, CWT, AWR, CTWS)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

American Water W ranks highest with a sales per share of $19.45. Following is Sjw Group with a sales per share of $19.26. Calif Water Srvc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $14.10.

Amer States Wate follows with a sales per share of $11.91, and Conn Water Svc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $9.34.

