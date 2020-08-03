American Water W is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (AWK, WTR, CWT, ARTNA, YORW)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

American Water W ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 16.4%. Aqua America Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 12.7%. Calif Water Srvc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 6.2%.

Artesian Res-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.1%, and York Water Co rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 3.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Water W and will alert subscribers who have AWK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.