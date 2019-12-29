American Water W is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (AWK, CWT, WTR, SJW, CTWS)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

American Water W ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 146.8. Calif Water Srvc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 116.3. Aqua America Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 109.7.

Sjw Group follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 98.5, and Conn Water Svc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 95.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Conn Water Svc and will alert subscribers who have CTWS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.