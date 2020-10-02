American Tower C Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.28%

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $239.13 to a high of $240.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $239.52 on volume of 436,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, American Tower C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $168.88 and a high of $242.00 and are now at $240.63, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

