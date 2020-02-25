American Tower C Rises 1.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $247.92 to a high of $253.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $248.64 on volume of 701,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Tower C and will alert subscribers who have AMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, American Tower C has traded in a range of $171.71 to $258.62 and is now at $248.70, 45% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.