American Tower C has the Best Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry (AMT , WY , CCI , IRM , DLR )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialized REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT ) ranks first with a loss of 0.43%; Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY ) ranks second with a loss of 1.40%; and Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI ) ranks third with a loss of 2.10%.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM ) follows with a loss of 2.54% and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.94%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Tower C and will alert subscribers who have AMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.