American Tower C Falls 5.53% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $204.14 to a high of $229.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $225.00 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Tower C have traded between a low of $182.05 and a high of $258.62 and are now at $220.39, which is 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.22% higher over the past week, respectively.