American Tower C Falls 3.75% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $241.00 to a high of $245.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $247.55 on volume of 704,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Tower C and will alert subscribers who have AMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, American Tower C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $174.32 and a high of $260.43 and are now at $239.79, 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.37% higher over the past week, respectively.