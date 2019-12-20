American Public is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (APEI, GHC, LOPE, ABCD, LRN)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

American Public ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 20.50. Following is Graham Holding-B with a a P/E ratio of 20.80. Grand Canyon Edu ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 21.93.

Cambium Learning follows with a a P/E ratio of 31.10, and K12 Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 45.83.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of K12 Inc on April 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.96. Since that call, shares of K12 Inc have fallen 39.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.