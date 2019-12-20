American Public is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (APEI, GHC, LOPE, ABCD, LRN)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
American Public ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 20.50. Following is Graham Holding-B with a a P/E ratio of 20.80. Grand Canyon Edu ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 21.93.
Cambium Learning follows with a a P/E ratio of 31.10, and K12 Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 45.83.
