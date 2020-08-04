American Interna has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (AIG, NGHC, HIG, AFG, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

American Interna ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 20.3%. Following is National General with a forward earnings yield of 14.7%. Hartford Finl Sv ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.5%.

Amer Finl Group follows with a forward earnings yield of 11.3%, and Loews Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 9.1%.

