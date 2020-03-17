American Interna Falls 5.63% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

American Interna (NYSE:AIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.39 to a high of $24.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.38 on volume of 6.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

American Interna share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.66 and the current low of $21.39 and are currently at $21.54 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of American Interna on February 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $49.48. Since that call, shares of American Interna have fallen 53.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.