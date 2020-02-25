American Interna (AIG) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $45.84

Shares of American Interna (NYSE:AIG) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $45.74 today and have reached the first resistance level of $45.84. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $46.44 and $47.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Interna have traded between a low of $41.10 and a high of $58.66 and are now at $45.41, which is 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 40.9% exists for American Interna, based on a current level of $45.41 and analysts' average consensus price target of $64.00. American Interna shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.35 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $53.36.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Interna and will alert subscribers who have AIG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.