American Interna (AIG) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $27.49

Shares of American Interna (NYSE:AIG) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $27.10 today and have reached the first resistance level of $27.49. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $27.83 and $28.56 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Interna have traded between a low of $16.07 and a high of $58.66 and are now at $28.11, which is 75% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Potential upside of 127.7% exists for American Interna, based on a current level of $28.11 and analysts' average consensus price target of $64.00. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $46.31, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $26.18.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Interna and will alert subscribers who have AIG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.