American Homes-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.05%

American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.19 to a high of $21.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.88 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, American Homes-A has traded in a range of $17.50 to $29.89 and is now at $20.35, 16% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in American Homes-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of American Homes-A in search of a potential trend change.