American Homes-A Rises 1.10% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.21 to a high of $27.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.54 on volume of 440,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, American Homes-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.43 and a high of $27.54 and are now at $27.36, 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.36% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Homes-A on August 22nd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.51. Since that recommendation, shares of American Homes-A have risen 6.9%. We continue to monitor AMH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.