American Homes-A has the Best Relative Performance in the Residential REITs Industry (AMH , SUI , ACC , RESI , ELS )

Below are the top five companies in the Residential REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH ) ranks first with a gain of 0.94%; Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.53%; and American Campus (NYSE:ACC ) ranks third with a gain of 0.29%.

Altisource (NYSE:RESI ) follows trading unchanged and Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.09%.

