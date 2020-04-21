American Express Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.25%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.47 to a high of $82.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $80.33 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in American Express. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of American Express in search of a potential trend change.

American Express share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $138.13 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.