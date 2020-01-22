American Express Rises 1.14% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

American Express (NYSE:AXP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.93 to a high of $132.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $131.86 on volume of 800,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

American Express share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $132.08 and a 52-week low of $98.46 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $131.90 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.38% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Express on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $118.99. Since that recommendation, shares of American Express have risen 9.7%. We continue to monitor AXP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.