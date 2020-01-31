American Express Falls 1.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

American Express (NYSE:AXP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.22 to a high of $132.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $130.75 on volume of 879,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Express have traded between a low of $99.48 and a high of $138.13 and are now at $132.09, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

