American Express (AXP) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $76.91

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) opened today below their pivot of $77.56 and have already reached the first level of support at $76.91. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $75.49 and $73.42 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 42.6% exists for American Express, based on a current level of $76.35 and analysts' average consensus price target of $108.85. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $112.61 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $119.52.

American Express share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $138.13 and a 52-week low of $67.00 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $76.35 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 2.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in American Express. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of American Express in search of a potential trend change.