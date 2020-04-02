American Electri (AEP) Breaks Through Support at $103.04

American Electri (NYSE:AEP) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $103.83 today and has reached the first level of support at $103.04. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $102.81 and $101.79 will be of interest.

American Electri (NYSE:AEP) is currently priced 28.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $73.78. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $94.97 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $91.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Electri have traded between a low of $78.15 and a high of $104.70 and are now at $103.28, which is 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

