American Electri (AEP) Approaches New Upside Target of $98.07

Shares of American Electri (NYSE:AEP) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $95.54 today and have reached the first resistance level of $97.23. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $98.07 and $100.60 will be of interest.

American Electri (NYSE:AEP) is currently priced 23.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $73.78. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $98.42, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $92.81.

American Electri share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.97 and a 52-week low of $80.66 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $96.39 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in American Electri. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of American Electri in search of a potential trend change.