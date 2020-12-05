American Campus Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.26%

American Campus (NYSE:ACC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.64 to a high of $30.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.23 on volume of 829,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Campus on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.68. Since that recommendation, shares of American Campus have risen 3.1%. We continue to monitor ACC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Campus have traded between a low of $20.13 and a high of $50.82 and are now at $29.90, which is 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.