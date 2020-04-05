American Airline Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 9.87%

American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.15 to a high of $9.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.58 on volume of 78.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, American Airline share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.09 and a high of $34.99 and are now at $9.57, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.2%.

