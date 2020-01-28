American Airline has the Highest Beta in the Airlines Industry (AAL, SKYW, DAL, LUV, JBLU)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

American Airline ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Skywest Inc with a a beta of 1.1. Delta Air Li ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Southwest Air follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Jetblue Airways rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

