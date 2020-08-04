Amerco has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Trucking Industry (UHAL, SAIA, YRCW, KNX, HTLD)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Amerco ranks lowest with a an RPE of $126,000. Saia Inc is next with a an RPE of $148,000. Yrc Worldwide In ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $154,000.

Knight Transport follows with a an RPE of $164,000, and Heartland Expres rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $167,000.

