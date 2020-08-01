MySmarTrend
Amerco is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (UHAL, SAIA, YRCW, KNX, HTLD)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:15am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Amerco ranks lowest with a an RPE of $126,000. Saia Inc is next with a an RPE of $148,000. Yrc Worldwide In ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $154,000.

Knight Transport follows with a an RPE of $164,000, and Heartland Expres rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $167,000.

